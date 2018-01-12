Quantcast

Oklahoma Business Leaders Call For Tax Hikes

By Dowe Quick
     A coalition of Oklahoma business and civic leaders is calling for higher taxes to pay for teacher pay raises.
    The group "Step Up Oklahoma " held a news conference in Oklahoma City announcing support for tax hikes on cigarettes, motor fuel, energy production and some personal income.
    The money would fund $5,000 pay hikes for teachers. 
    Supporters of the proposal include Devon Energy co-founder Larry Nichols and BancFirst Executive Chairman David Rainbolt.
    The group also supports other changes like more appointment power for the governor and longer term limits for state legislators.
    Its proposals include lowering the supermajority for the Legislature to pass tax increases from 75 percent to 60 percent.
     It also supports increasing legislative term limits to 16 years and giving the Oklahoma governor direct appointment authority over the largest state agencies.
    
 

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.