Quantcast

Snow receives state-wide teacher award - KOAM TV 7

Snow receives state-wide teacher award

Updated:
Snow has been a teacher at Lakeside Elementary for two years. Snow has been a teacher at Lakeside Elementary for two years.
PITTSBURG, KANSAS -

In her second grade classroom at Lakeside Elementary, Ms. Ashley Snow is teaching her students about silent letters and how different letters combine to create sounds.

Snow was in the middle of doing a lesson in phonics when she received a very exciting call.

It was Dr. Randy Watson, the Kansas Commissioner of Education, letting her know she was named a winner of the Kansas Horizon Award.

"I was shocked to get the phone call from Dr. Randy Watson," she said. "It was great to hear from the Commissioner. He was very enthusiastic."

"With the help of great teachers like these, we are one step closer to meeting the vision for education in the state, which is Kansas leads the world in the success of each student," Watson said. "Kansas is lucky to have such quality teachers in its classrooms."

Snow has been a teacher at Lakeside Elementary for two years. The Kansas Horizon Award is presented to novice teachers who have performed in a distinguishing way compared to their peers.

"I wanted to be a teacher most of my life," she said.  I had amazing kindergarten and first-grade teachers.  They really brought learning to life and made me truly love school.  From that point forward, I would play school with my sister at home and never wanted to go into any other profession."

Students drive the instruction in her classroom. Before each lesson, she asks herself 'how can I make this relevant, student-centered, and interesting?'

Her teaching style causes students to be responsible for their learning and motivated to meet objectives.

"Innovation teaches students to be lifelong learners who have the skills to collaborate with other individuals and keep up with changes happening in the world daily."

According to Principal Rhonda White, Snow's teaching style creates an environment that is full of fun and engaging participation.

"It is the combination of the learning environment, relationships formed, engaging lessons, and discoveries students make that are a direct result of how she motivates and inspires her students," White said.

"The goal with all of my instructional strategies is to provide a safe, orderly, student-centered learning environment," Snow said. "I try to provide diverse learning opportunities to inspire students to do their best and prepare them for college, the workforce, and life."

Snow will receive her award at the Kansas Exemplary Educators Network Conference being held February 15th through the 16th in Topeka.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Sprucing Up Sidewalks in Pittsburg

    Sprucing Up Sidewalks in Pittsburg

    Friday, January 12 2018 10:39 PM EST2018-01-13 03:39:06 GMT

    The city of Pittsburg came up with a new sales tax for street repair last year, with $50,000 being set aside for sidewalk repair. 

    More >>

    The city of Pittsburg came up with a new sales tax for street repair last year, with $50,000 being set aside for sidewalk repair. 

    More >>

  • Carthage Police Department Release Year End Report

    Carthage Police Department Release Year End Report

    Friday, January 12 2018 7:00 PM EST2018-01-13 00:00:01 GMT
    With the city of Carthage growing in population, the number of overall crimes decreasing could be seen as a positive.  "We are having a population increase. Our schools are seeing a lot more people coming in and traffic is getting heavier. So keeping the crime rates the same, that is good news" says Chief Greg Dagnan, from Carthage Police Department. But a particular area of the report shows an increase  of rapes, with 11 cases this year. Over the past four years t...More >>
    With the city of Carthage growing in population, the number of overall crimes decreasing could be seen as a positive.  "We are having a population increase. Our schools are seeing a lot more people coming in and traffic is getting heavier. So keeping the crime rates the same, that is good news" says Chief Greg Dagnan, from Carthage Police Department. But a particular area of the report shows an increase  of rapes, with 11 cases this year. Over the past four years t...More >>

  • Joplin Police Social Media Postings End After Disagreement With City Manager

    Joplin Police Social Media Postings End After Disagreement With City Manager

    Friday, January 12 2018 6:48 PM EST2018-01-12 23:48:06 GMT

    Police department officials said they were given new guidelines today that don't support the incident spotlight as a continuing feature.

    More >>

    Police department officials said they were given new guidelines today that don't support the incident spotlight as a continuing feature.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.