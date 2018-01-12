The Joplin Sam's Club Opens After Renovation

The Joplin Sam's Club got a pretty big upgrade -- a six million dollar one. Employees and the Chamber of Commerce held a grand re-opening of the club this morning. It's the first major remodel since it opened in 1993. The newly renovated Sam's club will feature a revamped cafe, walk-in coolers and a health and wellness center.

Sam's Club manager Rob Thomas says, "It's beautiful. We are just happy that the company invested the money in Joplin Missouri. I've never been a part of something this big as a remodel, but the building is beautiful. It just feels great for the community and for the associates and for the members to have a brand new building."

Also at the ceremony, employees presented the Children's Miracle Network with $78,000 which they raised by asking for donations at check-out.