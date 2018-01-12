The Joplin Sam's Club Opens After Renovation

The Joplin Sam's Club got a pretty big upgrade -- a six million dollar one. Employees and the Chamber of Commerce held a grand re-opening of the club this morning. It's the first major remodel since it opened in 1993. The newly renovated Sam's club will feature a revamped cafe, walk-in coolers and a health and wellness center.
Sam's Club manager Rob Thomas says, "It's beautiful. We are just happy that the company invested the money in Joplin Missouri. I've never been a part of something this big as a remodel, but the building is beautiful. It just feels great for the community and for the associates and for the members to have a brand new building."
Also at the ceremony, employees presented the Children's Miracle Network with $78,000 which they raised by asking for donations at check-out.
The city of Pittsburg came up with a new sales tax for street repair last year, with $50,000 being set aside for sidewalk repair.More >>
Police department officials said they were given new guidelines today that don't support the incident spotlight as a continuing feature.More >>
Parsons High school was a brief lockdown this morning. According to school officials police were notified that there was going to be a shooting today at the high school around 10am. The school was placed on lockdown as police search the area. The students were released at 11am. At this time police are conducting a thorough search of the building. The schools says the student safety is their priority and that all students who came to school went home toda...More >>
According to Joplin Police Department officers were called to 1301 South Maiden Lane early Thursday for a suspicious vehicle. A male suspect ran from the vehicle into the woods. Other occupants in the car were detained. After investigating the vehicle was found to be stolen. There is no substantial threat to public safety in the area, but was a large police presence initially. Joplin Police report Wednesday night Miami Nation Tribal Police attempted to stop a vehicle ...More >>
