Carthage Police Department Release Year End Report - KOAM TV 7

Carthage Police Department Release Year End Report

Updated:
By Veronica Utecht, Reporter
CARTHAGE, MISSOURI -

With the city of Carthage growing in population, the number of overall crimes decreasing could be seen as a positive. 
"We are having a population increase. Our schools are seeing a lot more people coming in and traffic is getting heavier. So keeping the crime rates the same, that is good news" says Chief Greg Dagnan, from Carthage Police Department.
But a particular area of the report shows an increase  of rapes, with 11 cases this year.
Over the past four years the number had stayed around three rape cases.  
 The police chief says this is a normal fluctuation.
"When you're dealing with numbers that small, it's really statistically insignificant..the difference between three and 11 or whatever. That number, again always tends to vary a little bit."
When people do report a rape, how officers treat the victim is vital.
"If you really treat victims right and do a good job, you're going to get a lot more stuff reported to you. Which again, is gonna make your crime numbers look a little different"
He says it's an important crime to report, because sex offenders are a group likely to re-offend.
There was one new feature on the report the Carthage police decided to add this year, that they intend on keeping for years to come.
It's the number of arrests they made, and the number of arrests made using force.
"Our philosophy is to be as transparent as possible to the public, to let them know everything that we can know."
The report says officers took 841 people into custody in 2017 and used force on five of those people, which is .006 percent of the arrests.

So now people can go to solid numbers instead of basing their knowledge off of social media or word of mouth.

