Sprucing Up Sidewalks in Pittsburg

"A big priority in Pittsburg is to be able to walk and bike, and if you're in a wheelchair or motorized cart, to be able to get around as well," said Pittsburg City Manager Daron Hall.

The city of Pittsburg came up with a new sales tax for street repair last year, with $50,000 being set aside for sidewalk repair. But they can't do it alone.

"So in Kansas, by state statute, the sidewalks are the responsibility of the property owner whether it's a business or residence," said Hall.

But Pittsburg business and homeowners aren't on their own. The city will split the cost until the $50,000 they've set aside for this year runs out.

"The city will show up. The city will build that sidewalk. The city will bill the property owner for half of that, and we will set them up on payments so when they make their tax payment every year, they can make a percentage of that overall payment, and it helps them tremendously," said Hall.

Pittsburg hasn't begun to promote this sidewalk program yet, so you won't find any information on it on the city's website. But it is available. Just contact city hall for details.

"We'll get you on the list. We'll come out and estimate it, look at it with you, figure out what it's gonna be before we make you say yes or no," said Hall.

Pittsburg's sidewalk renovation program is a 5 year program. If it proves to be a success, the city could renew it with even more funds going toward sidewalk repair.