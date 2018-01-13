Quantcast

Carthage Art Classes

    According to CampusExplorer.com, college art courses can range upwards of $42,000 a year, and private lessons, around $70 to $100 a piece.
    But, at Cherry's Art Emporium On The Square in Carthage, you can get classes, and materials, once a month, for just $30.
    Students learn a number of skills from just basic painting to reproducing photographs and creating their own art from their minds.
    Students say there's more to the class than just picking up some art skills and assistance.
    You get the opportunity to create.

Kathleen Studebaker: "I think the act of creation is amazing, I mean, truly amazing, because something existed that never existed before and to actually have that happen, that seems like an endeavor that's worth while."
    If you're interested in signing up, just give Cherry's Art Emporium a call at 417-358-5620.

