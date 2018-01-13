Columbus Firefighters Battle Blaze Despite Frozen Fire Hydrants

A home gutted by fire, flames Columbus crews arrived to fight, but faced another challenge in bitterly cold weather. Because it's not just water that freezes, it's fire hydrant plugs as well.

An obstacle for Columbus firefighters when they tried to hook up to a fire hydrant.

"It froze up, so we had to switch to another hydrant and that just takes a little bit of extra time." says Chief Jason Allison, who hasn't experienced a frozen hydrant while in Columbus.



"All cities test their hydrants twice a year, and flow them. You know, we've just had a lot of extreme cold weather and it was just one of them incidents that the plug happened to be froze up and so you always have a back up plan"



That plan is tanker trucks, they aren't usually brought to fires at homes near hydrants in the city limits. They're typically used on fires in rural area So they called other area fire agencies with tankers and their own carrying up to three thousand gallons of water in each.

Even with that help, the flames in the old house had already been working against them.

"I truly believe that if it wasn't so far involved prior to us getting there that we would have been able to save a lot more of it than we did. But once it falls through the attic, it becomes unsafe for our volunteers to be in it, we have to make the decision to pull them out and do an exterior fire tag"

The home of Richard Sanchez and his two children is unlivable for now.. And the search is on for the cause.

His employer, Crossland Construction is taking donations for Richard and his family.