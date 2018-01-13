Quantcast

Columbus Firefighters Battle Blaze Despite Frozen Fire Hydrants - KOAM TV 7

Columbus Firefighters Battle Blaze Despite Frozen Fire Hydrants

Updated:
By Veronica Utecht, Reporter
Connect
COLUMBUS, KANSAS -

A home gutted by fire, flames Columbus crews arrived to fight, but faced another challenge in bitterly cold weather. Because  it's not just water that freezes, it's fire hydrant plugs as well.
An obstacle for Columbus firefighters when they tried to hook up to a fire hydrant.

"It froze up, so we had to switch to another hydrant and that just takes a little bit of extra time." says Chief Jason Allison, who hasn't experienced a frozen hydrant while in Columbus.

"All cities test their hydrants twice a year, and flow them. You know, we've just had a lot of extreme cold weather and it was just one of them incidents that the plug happened to be froze up and so you always have a back up plan"


That plan is tanker trucks, they  aren't usually brought to fires at homes near hydrants  in the city limits. They're typically used on fires in rural area So they called other area fire agencies with tankers and their own carrying up to three thousand gallons of water in each.

Even with that help, the flames in the old house had already been working against them.

"I truly believe that if it wasn't so far involved prior to us getting there that we would have been able to save a lot more of it than we did. But once it falls through the attic, it becomes unsafe for our volunteers to be in it, we have to make the decision to pull them out and do an exterior fire tag"
 The home of Richard Sanchez and his two children is unlivable for now.. And the search is on for the cause. 

His employer, Crossland Construction is taking donations for Richard and his family.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Area Agencies Helping the Homeless to See More Money This Year

    Area Agencies Helping the Homeless to See More Money This Year

    Sunday, January 14 2018 6:45 PM EST2018-01-14 23:45:36 GMT
    The Zahn and Ridgway apartments are home to some Jasper and Newton County residents once homeless or in dangerous living conditions.  They get rental assistance through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Continuum of Care. The Economic Security Corporation has five programs getting grant funds renewed. This year more than 576,000 dollars spread between four agencies.. That's 26,934 dollars more than last year to be used to help 130 ho...More >>
    The Zahn and Ridgway apartments are home to some Jasper and Newton County residents once homeless or in dangerous living conditions.  They get rental assistance through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Continuum of Care. The Economic Security Corporation has five programs getting grant funds renewed. This year more than 576,000 dollars spread between four agencies.. That's 26,934 dollars more than last year to be used to help 130 ho...More >>

  • Lungs for Brian

    Lungs for Brian

    Saturday, January 13 2018 10:47 PM EST2018-01-14 03:47:28 GMT

    Fans of good music for a good cause over in Joplin, were in luck Saturday. 

    More >>

    Fans of good music for a good cause over in Joplin, were in luck Saturday. 

    More >>

  • Woman in Affair with MO Governor Says Distraught Over Recording Release

    Woman in Affair with MO Governor Says Distraught Over Recording Release

    Saturday, January 13 2018 10:19 PM EST2018-01-14 03:19:33 GMT

    Woman in affair with Missouri's Governor says her ex-husband released phone recording without her permission. 

    More >>

    Woman in affair with Missouri's Governor says her ex-husband released phone recording without her permission. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.