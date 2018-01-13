Celebrating MLK in Oswego

Quantcast

OSWEGO, KANSAS -

Oswego, Kansas honored civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. with its annual ceremony and celebration Saturday. The event featured several keynote speakers including former Oswego mayor Phil Blair and live music from the Southeast Kansas men's choir.

The event has been put on for the last 25 years by Floyd Cavitt, who says the ceremony is about love and equality.

"When people get here, it's like the whole world should be. Everybody hugs one another. There's no arguing or fighting. That's the way we hope to be forever. Just put your hands together and love somebody, and give them a hug. Love is the only way," said Cavitt.

According to Cavitt, the Oswego ceremony is one of the oldest Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations in area.

