Woman in Affair with MO Governor Says Distraught Over Recording Release

The woman who had an affair with Missouri Governor Eric Greitens claims her ex-husband betrayed her confidence.

Attorneys for the woman say she is quote "extremely distraught" that information was given to news outlets.

Gov. Greitens admitted being unfaithful in his marriage but had denied allegations contained in a recorded conversation between the woman and her ex-husband in which she contends the governor took a nude picture of her and threatened blackmail.

The woman's attorneys say she didn't give permission for the audio to be released and wants media to leave her alone.