Levi Englert Basketball Tournament For Kids and Club

Updated:
By Lisa Olliges, Reporter and Weekend Anchor
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -


 A giant fundraiser for the Joplin Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Missouri  is underway with  help from volunteers. 
 Nineteen teams from all over the area, are taking part in the 22nd annual Levi Englert basketball tournament.  Kids in grades 2nd through 6th compete while..several thousand people watch.The event usually  raises between twenty-five and thirty thousand dollars. 
Members of the Young Professional Network  worked the event  doing everything from admissions to concessions and running the game clock. 
Organizers say volunteers are key. Rhonda Gorham, the club's executive director said, "It takes us about ten volunteers an hour to run this tournament not counting the refs which are paid and Scott Schulte who helps us run it and Frank Englert who is still very involved."  The tournament is held over two weekends. Another series of games will be help February 9th through 11th. 

