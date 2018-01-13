Fans of good music for a good cause over in Joplin, were in luck Saturday. The Ramsey event center hosted the Lungs for Brian benefit concert, featuring 6 musical acts.

The concert is raising money for Brian Chollet, who's in need of a lung transplant, after fighting chronic obstructive pulmonary disease for the last 10 years.

If you'd like to donate to the cause but couldn't catch the show, you can make a donation at Starting Point Outpatient Services in Joplin or at any Great Southern Bank, under Donations for Brian.

