Area Agencies Helping the Homeless to See More Money This Year

The Zahn and Ridgway apartments are home to some Jasper and Newton County residents once homeless or in dangerous living conditions.

They get rental assistance through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Continuum of Care. The Economic Security Corporation has five programs getting grant funds renewed. This year more than 576,000 dollars spread between four agencies.. That's 26,934 dollars more than last year to be used to help 130 homeless people this year.

"The increase in funding is really really exciting to see. Permanent housing funds, that gets somebody into their own home. When people get into their own home, they can start getting stable and start connecting to other programs or other resources that they maybe haven't been able to connect with yet, because maybe they're living outside." says Tammy Walker from the Economic Security Corporation.

Not only does the funding go towards rent assistance, but also with case management even after they have a place to call home. The Economic Security Corporation helps them learn how to set a budget, connect to programs like food stamps or disability, or even find a doctor.

With more resources, different agencies can get together and combine their efforts.

"The way our community works so collaboratively with all the providers at the table, it really stretches the dollars I think and make sure they go directly to the people that are the most in need" says Louise Secker from the Homeless Coalition through the Lafayette House.

It has shown to be a success in recent years.

"Locally, our trend is going down, it was down almost nine percent from 2016 to 17 and it has been trended down for the past several years." says Walker.

Hopefully with more funding this year, there will be more people in a home where they can get back on their feet.

The Missouri Department of Mental Health will get nearly 219,000 dollars for its Shelter Plus Care Project in Joplin, Catholic Charities will get just over 22,000 dollars for Rapid Re-Housing, and the Salvation Army will get almost 25,000 dollars for Rapid Re-Housing.

If you're homeless and looking for a way out, you're invited to a free event that can help you get connected with a job, medical care, housing, substance abuse treatment, legal aid and more.

It will be on Wednesday, January 24th.

10:00AM to 3:00PM.

Joplin Memorial Hall.

212 W. 8th St.

Joplin, MO