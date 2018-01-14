Wet Wintry Weather Creates Added Danger For Area Homeless

The cold weather draws many of Joplin's homeless to shelters such as Souls Harbor and Watered Gardens. However the wet winter weather can at times amplify the need for warmth. According to the national coalition for the homeless -- life threatening hypothermia can set in anywhere from below freezing to as warm as 50 degrees. With temperatures reaching single digits this week -- shelters across the area are preparing for an influx of homeless trying to stay warm.

Souls Harbor Director Dianna Gurley says, "You find them out there on the street and they're cold, they're wet, they're tucked away somewhere. Then they need to know there is a warm place to come, and for people to say let's go down to soul's harbor or any of us when we're out there to invite them in and bring them in and get them warmed up."