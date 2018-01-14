Quantcast

Wet Wintry Weather Creates Added Danger For Area Homeless - KOAM TV 7

Wet Wintry Weather Creates Added Danger For Area Homeless

Updated:
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

The cold weather draws many of Joplin's homeless to shelters such as Souls Harbor and Watered Gardens. However the wet winter weather can at times amplify the need for warmth. According to the national coalition for the homeless -- life threatening hypothermia can set in anywhere from below freezing to as warm as 50 degrees. With temperatures reaching single digits this week -- shelters across the area are preparing for an influx of homeless trying to stay warm.

Souls Harbor Director Dianna Gurley says, "You find them out there on the street and they're cold, they're wet, they're tucked away somewhere. Then they need to know there is a warm place to come, and for people to say let's go down to soul's harbor or any of us when we're out there to invite them in and bring them in and get them warmed up."

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • MLK Breakfast Canceled Due to Winter Weather Threat

    MLK Breakfast Canceled Due to Winter Weather Threat

    Sunday, January 14 2018 10:25 PM EST2018-01-15 03:25:58 GMT

    A winter weather advisory for the region has prompted Missouri Southern State University's MLK Committee to cancel a breakfast on Monday morning. 

    More >>

    A winter weather advisory for the region has prompted Missouri Southern State University's MLK Committee to cancel a breakfast on Monday morning. 

    More >>

  • Angry Missouri Parents

    Angry Missouri Parents

    Sunday, January 14 2018 10:22 PM EST2018-01-15 03:22:11 GMT

    The town of Bourbon, Missouri is filled with some angry parents, after a state mental health survey asked middle school kids to identify their sexual preferences. 

    More >>

    The town of Bourbon, Missouri is filled with some angry parents, after a state mental health survey asked middle school kids to identify their sexual preferences. 

    More >>

  • Private Autopsies

    Private Autopsies

    Sunday, January 14 2018 10:10 PM EST2018-01-15 03:10:09 GMT

    One Missouri county has hired a private firm to perform autopsies while it continues to search for a full-time medical examiner.     

    More >>

    One Missouri county has hired a private firm to perform autopsies while it continues to search for a full-time medical examiner.     

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.