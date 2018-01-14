Private Autopsies

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - One Missouri county has hired a private firm to perform autopsies while it continues to search for a full-time medical examiner.



The Springfield News-Leader reports that Greene County has hired Forensic Associates and agreed to pay the firm $1,500 per autopsy.



County Commissioner Lincoln Hough said officials wanted to make sure there wasn't any lapse in services. The previous contract with the University of Missouri expired at the end of 2017.



The last time Greene County tried to hire a medical examiner it searched for two years before contracting with the university in 2009.



County Administrator Chris Coulter says there is a shortage of forensic pathologists. And since the last search, the county built a new morgue in 2014.

