Crowder College Literary & Art Magazine Wins First Place Award

The Crowder Quill won first place awards from two national organizations. The Quill is a literary/art magazine produced by Crowder College students. The magazine won a First Place Pinnacle Award from the College Media Association. It also won the "Most Outstanding Community College Literary-Art Magazine for 2017 from the American Scholastic Press Association and First Place with Special Merit. The awards recognized students creativity and talent based on the spring 2017 publication.

January 12, 2018

Crowder Quill Wins More Awards

Neosho, MO - The Crowder Quill, the literary/art magazine of Crowder College, won prestigious first place awards from two national organizations recently. For the first time, the magazine won a First Place Pinnacle Award from the College Media Association, which is a highly coveted achievement from a New York City-based organization.

"The Pinnacle College Media Awards are a national contest from College Media Association to honor the best college media organizations and individual work," according to the CMA website. "The literary magazine category recognizes excellence in coverage and content; design, graphics and illustrations; photography; and reporting, writing and editing."

The CMA serves student media professionals, staffs and programs with education, research and resources on the local, state and national levels.

The magazine has also again been awarded the top award of "Most Outstanding Community College Literary-Art Magazine for 2017" for the 2500+ enrollment category from the American Scholastic Press Association (ASPA) as well as "First Place with Special Merit."

"Your magazine shows the superior efforts of talented and creative editors, writers, artists, photographers, layout/graphic designers, staff members and advisor," said Richard Plass, chairman of the ASPA contest, in a congratulatory letter to the Quill staff.

The ASPA, located in College Point, New York, judges college and high school publications for content, organization, design, presentation, and creativity.

The Quill's national awards are based on the spring 2017 publication, including the following students: Derek Shore, Cassville; Carter Hickman, Neosho; Victoria Davidson, Neosho; Nathan Gamble, Neosho; Megan Murphy, Neosho; Drew Aggus, Joplin; Maggie Baker, Joplin; Kaitlyn Welch, Seneca; Amy Leyva, Seneca; Amy Moua, Granby; Amanda Burt, Miami, Okla.; and adviser Latonia Bailey, Goodman.

The current contest entry deadline is Feb. 5. Categories include fiction, nonfiction, poetry, art, and photography for high school and Crowder College students as well as adult community members. Winners will be notified in April and recognized at an awards ceremony in May on the Neosho campus of Crowder College.

For more information about the contest, go to www.CrowderQuill.com.

Students and community members may enroll in Comm 111 Magazine Production, which is the class that compiles the award-winning magazine through Jan. 18. The course includes publicizing the contest, choosing winning entries, designing the publication, and hosting the awards ceremony.

"Creating a magazine promotes and supports a community of writers and gives them esteem," according to the director of ASPA. "It teaches students publishing, good writing skills, and concepts of design and composition."

Since 1980, the Crowder Quill has been published and distributed free on campus and in the community to "showcase and encourage artists and authors," according to the Quill's mission statement.

The class will meet this coming Tuesday, January 16, 9:30am. This is the first day of classes. There are students in the class who were part of this award. If you want an interview this might be the best time.

