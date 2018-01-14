Angry Missouri Parents

Quantcast

Bourbon, Missouri -

The town of Bourbon, Missouri is filled with some angry parents, after a state mental health survey asked middle school kids to identify their sexual preferences.

The biennial state survey is given to students in grades 6 through 12, by the Department of Mental Health. It's a way for the state to understand risk behavior by teens, and help tailor prevention programs. Some of the usual questions focus on substance abuse, mental health, bullying, and suicidal behavior, but this year's survey also included questions about sexual orientation.

The health department says not only can schools choose not to participate, they can also choose not to include certain sections of the survey. The school district has now decided to remove sexual orientation questions from surveys given to other students in the district. 

