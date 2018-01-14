MLK Breakfast Canceled Due to Winter Weather Threat

A winter weather advisory for the region has prompted Missouri Southern State University's MLK Committee to cancel a breakfast on Monday morning. Dr. Jill Greer the chairman explained the checks for the breakfast will be refunded and the group is very grateful for support. She said many regular attendees of the event require walkers or wheelchairs and the speaker was travelling from out of town and the group didn't to risk injuries due to snowy roads.

The day of service where some worked in several charities in Joplin is also canceled.

The national weather service predicts another round of snow will impact the region late Sunday and early Monday as an Arctic cold front sweeps across the region. New total snow accumulations will generally range from 1 to 2 inches. Be prepared for hazardous travel conditions through Monday including during the morning commute. For more weather information go to www.weather.gov/springfield