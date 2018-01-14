MLK Breakfast Canceled Due to Winter Weather Threat

A winter weather advisory for the region has prompted Missouri Southern State University's MLK Committee to cancel a breakfast on Monday morning.More >>
The town of Bourbon, Missouri is filled with some angry parents, after a state mental health survey asked middle school kids to identify their sexual preferences.More >>
One Missouri county has hired a private firm to perform autopsies while it continues to search for a full-time medical examiner.More >>
Fans of good music for a good cause over in Joplin, were in luck Saturday.More >>
Woman in affair with Missouri's Governor says her ex-husband released phone recording without her permission.More >>
A new school is under construction in Fort Scott, Kansas. It's a boarding school. While more common in European countries and northeastern United States, the endeavor is the work of two men who’ve personally experienced boarding school.More >>
Carthage police investigate an assault on a woman at her own home.More >>
A fire at the Hampton apartments in Neosho forced more than a dozen people from their homes. The fire on Beaumont street happened around six a.m. Sunday morning in Building C. Neosho police helped evacuate residents from sixteen units.More >>
A broken pipe on the fourth flood has led to flooding at the Montgomery County courthouse in Independence, Kansas. These images were shared with us by Andy Taylor of the Montgomery County Chronicle.More >>
The national movers study shows Kansas ranked fifth for outbound movement. However, the city of Pittsburg is bucking that trend.More >>
Missourians have a better chance of getting prior convictions expunged from their record under a 2016 bill that becomes law January 1, 2018.More >>
Eighteen years after two teenage girls disappeared in Welch, Oklahoma there are new details about the investigation.More >>
