Pitt Women Win Six-Straight MIAA Contest

Updated:
By Andi Sioteco, Sports Reporter, Weekend Sports Anchor
RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

ST. CHARLES, MO. -- The Pittsburg State University women's basketball team outscored Lindenwood University, 21-11, in the pivotal fourth quarter to pull away for an 80-68 victory Saturday (Jan. 13).

The Gorillas (13-4, 6-2 MIAA) led 39-34 after the first half to the Lions (10-7, 2-6 MIAA), but Pitt State limited Lindenwood to just 11 points over the last 10 minutes of action to extent their largest lead of the game to 14 points.

Brenlee McPherson finished with 18 points to lead the Gorillas, while Northcutt added a team-high 12 rebounds. Shelby Lopez and Paige Imhoff both chipped in with 15 points.

Pitt State shot 58.9 percent from the field in the game (33 of 56) while shooting 46.7 percent from long (7 of 15).

Kylie Ferguson posted a team high of 22 points for Lindenwood, while Sara Ross also finished with 14 points and 5 rebounds. The Lions shot just 35.3 percent from beyond the arc in the contest (6 of 17).

