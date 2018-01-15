Walker Drops Career-High 16 Pts for MSSU

Chelsey Henry puts up 26 points and Desirea Buerge picks up sixth double-double on the year.More >>
Chelsey Henry puts up 26 points and Desirea Buerge picks up sixth double-double on the year.More >>
Lions beat Lincoln for fifth-straight victory.More >>
Lions beat Lincoln for fifth-straight victory.More >>
Gorillas sweep Lindenwood on the year.More >>
Gorillas sweep Lindenwood on the year.More >>
The Gorillas will be on the road against Lincoln on Thursday, looking to rebound from Saturday's loss to #1 Northwest Missouri.More >>
The Gorillas will be on the road against Lincoln on Thursday, looking to rebound from Saturday's loss to #1 Northwest Missouri.More >>
The Gorillas will be on the road against Lincoln and Lindenwood this week.More >>
The Gorillas will be on the road against Lincoln and Lindenwood this week.More >>
Marque English led the way for Pittsburg, scoring 24 points against the Grizzlies.More >>
Marque English led the way for Pittsburg, scoring 24 points against the Grizzlies.More >>
A winter weather advisory for the region has prompted Missouri Southern State University's MLK Committee to cancel a breakfast on Monday morning.More >>
A winter weather advisory for the region has prompted Missouri Southern State University's MLK Committee to cancel a breakfast on Monday morning.More >>
The town of Bourbon, Missouri is filled with some angry parents, after a state mental health survey asked middle school kids to identify their sexual preferences.More >>
The town of Bourbon, Missouri is filled with some angry parents, after a state mental health survey asked middle school kids to identify their sexual preferences.More >>
One Missouri county has hired a private firm to perform autopsies while it continues to search for a full-time medical examiner.More >>
One Missouri county has hired a private firm to perform autopsies while it continues to search for a full-time medical examiner.More >>
Fans of good music for a good cause over in Joplin, were in luck Saturday.More >>
Fans of good music for a good cause over in Joplin, were in luck Saturday.More >>
Woman in affair with Missouri's Governor says her ex-husband released phone recording without her permission.More >>
Woman in affair with Missouri's Governor says her ex-husband released phone recording without her permission.More >>