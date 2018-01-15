Walker Drops Career-High 16 Pts for MSSU

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Jefferson City, Mo. -- Six Lions scored in double-figures and the Missouri Southern men's basketball team won its fifth-straight game as Southern took out Lincoln 92-70 today inside Jason Gym.



Southern (11-6, 6-2 MIAA) was led offensively by a career-day from Braelon Walker as the sophomore scored 16 points on 4-7 from the field and 4-5 from long-range. Enis Memic and CJ Carr had 15 points each as Memic added eight rebounds and Carr had four assists and five steals. Kinzer Lambert scored 13 and pulled down nine boards, while both Elyjah Clark and Koray Gilbert scored 11 points each.



Lincoln had four in double-figures, led by 14 points each from Terrance Smith and Maurice Mason.



The Lions raced out to a 15-3 lead after a three from Lambert with 13:48 to go in the first half. The lead was 15 (25-10) after a three from Walker with 8:49 left, and a pair of freebies from Clark with 59 seconds to go in the half gave Southern its largest lead of the half (41-24). The Lions led 41-27 at the break.



A three from Clark with 14:59 left quickly had the Lions up 51-32 and a pair of free throws from Memic gave the Lions a 65-41 lead with 8:18 to go. Southern led by 25 on multiple occasions and a three-point play from Vince Firtz with 1:59 to go gave the Lions their largest lead of the game (86-59). A late three from the Blue Tigers provided the games' final tally.



Southern shot 45 percent from the field and 44 percent from long-range. The Lions made 87 percent of their free throws. The Lions forced 15 Lincoln turnovers and scored 32 points off the miscues. Conversely, Southern turned the ball over just six times allowing Lincoln to capitalize on just one bucket. Southern's bench out scored Lincoln's 42-24 and the Lions led for nearly 38 minutes of the game.



The Lions will be back in action on Wednesday night as Southern plays host to Washburn. Tip off from Robert Corn Court inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center is slated for 7:30 pm.