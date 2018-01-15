Lion Women Roll to Win Eighth-Straight Game

Quantcast

By Andi Sioteco, Sports Reporter, Weekend Sports Anchor
RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Southern women's basketball team took the game over from the jump and never looked back as the Lions defeated Lincoln, 77-55, inside Jason Gym Saturday afternoon for its eighth-straight victory.

The (9-7, 6-2 MIAA) eight-game winning streak matches a run made by the Lions during the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons.

Junior guard Chelsey Henry led all scorers with 26 points (8-for-11), while junior forward Desirea Buerge added her sixth double-double of the season with 11 points and ten rebounds. Freshman guard Krista Clark poured in 11 points off the bench.

Lincoln (3-13, 0-8 MIAA) had three players finish in double-figures, including Citlali Lopez (16), Robin Butler (12), and Tempary Gunter (10).

Southern went on a 10-2 run early on to take an eight-point lead (15-7) and closed out the half on a 9-2 spurt for a 14-point lead.

The Lions stretched the lead to 26 off of a 32 point third quarter and wrap up the game for a 22-point victory.

Southern returns home to take on Washburn University on Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 5:30 pm. 

