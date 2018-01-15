Patterson Resigns as NEO Head Coach

After Clay Patterson's resignation at NEO, Zach Allen is expected to be promoted to head football coach on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
After Clay Patterson's resignation at NEO, Zach Allen is expected to be promoted to head football coach on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
The St. Paul boys made the biggest jump in the rankings this week, going from #5 to #3 in the 1A-DI rankings.More >>
The St. Paul boys made the biggest jump in the rankings this week, going from #5 to #3 in the 1A-DI rankings.More >>
The sophomore averaged 19.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game last week, including a career-high 28 points against Lindenwood.More >>
The sophomore averaged 19.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game last week, including a career-high 28 points against Lindenwood.More >>
The sophomore from Neosho, MO racked up 49 total points against Lincoln and Lindenwood last week.More >>
The sophomore from Neosho, MO racked up 49 total points against Lincoln and Lindenwood last week.More >>
Patterson led the Norsemen to a 9-3 overall record last season and their first bowl game appearance since 2012.More >>
Patterson led the Norsemen to a 9-3 overall record last season and their first bowl game appearance since 2012.More >>
Chelsey Henry puts up 26 points and Desirea Buerge picks up sixth double-double on the year.More >>
Chelsey Henry puts up 26 points and Desirea Buerge picks up sixth double-double on the year.More >>
It is best to stay off the roads when they are icy. But for those who must drive, AAA has these tips for doing so safely and what to stock in your vehicle.More >>
It is best to stay off the roads when they are icy. But for those who must drive, AAA has these tips for doing so safely and what to stock in your vehicle.More >>
If you thought Monday's cold weather meant kids spent all day indoors playing video games, think again!More >>
If you thought Monday's cold weather meant kids spent all day indoors playing video games, think again!More >>
In Southeast Kansas, KDOT crews have been working on roads since Sunday morning. But KDOT Area Superintendent Wayne Nelson says, the extreme cold temperatures expected Monday night and Tuesday morning, are creating new problems.More >>
In Southeast Kansas, KDOT crews have been working on roads since Sunday morning. But KDOT Area Superintendent Wayne Nelson says, the extreme cold temperatures expected Monday night and Tuesday morning, are creating new problems.More >>
Colder night time temperatures will turn much of slush into ice.More >>
Colder night time temperatures will turn much of slush into ice.More >>