Patterson Resigns as NEO Head Coach

After two seasons at NEO, Clay Patterson has submitted his resignation as the head coach of the school's football program.

In his two seasons in Miami, Patterson was 14-8 overall. In 2017 he led the Norsemen to a 9-3 overall record, a SWJCFC league championship and the team's first appearance in a bowl game since 2012.

Patterson is expected to announce where he's headed in the coming days, but has told us that his next job will be with a Power 5 Division I football program.

As for NEO, they're expected to promote assistant coach Zach Allen to the head coaching position in a press conference on Tuesday.