MIAA Recognition for MSSU Sophomore Clark

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Kansas City, Mo. - Riding a five-game winning streak, the Missouri Southern men's basketball team has its second-straight MIAA Player of the Week as Elyjah Clark has been named the MIAA Co-Athlete of the Week, the league announced today. Clark shares the honor with Northeastern State's Jamir Andrews



Clark, a 6-3 sophomore from Edmond, Okla., helped the Lions to a 2-0 record on the road this week to extend the team's current winning streak to five games and nine of the last ten games.



This week, Clark averaged 19.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 47 percent from the field, 56 percent from long-range and 100 percent from the free throw line.



He started the week with a career-high 28 points at Lindenwood. He added seven rebounds, two blocks a steal and two assists in the game. Against Lincoln, he had 11 points and six rebounds to go with another two assists and a block and steal each.



Clark and the Lions are in action this week, playing host to Washburn on Wednesday night at 7:30 pm inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.