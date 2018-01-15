Quantcast

MIAA Recognition for MSSU Sophomore Clark - KOAM TV 7

MIAA Recognition for MSSU Sophomore Clark

Updated:

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Kansas City, Mo. - Riding a five-game winning streak, the Missouri Southern men's basketball team has its second-straight MIAA Player of the Week as Elyjah Clark has been named the MIAA Co-Athlete of the Week, the league announced today. Clark shares the honor with Northeastern State's Jamir Andrews

Clark, a 6-3 sophomore from Edmond, Okla., helped the Lions to a 2-0 record on the road this week to extend the team's current winning streak to five games and nine of the last ten games.

This week, Clark averaged 19.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 47 percent from the field, 56 percent from long-range and 100 percent from the free throw line.

He started the week with a career-high 28 points at Lindenwood. He added seven rebounds, two blocks a steal and two assists in the game. Against Lincoln, he had 11 points and six rebounds to go with another two assists and a block and steal each.

Clark and the Lions are in action this week, playing host to Washburn on Wednesday night at 7:30 pm inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Winter Driving Tips and What to Stock in Vehicle to Survive Getting Stuck

    Winter Driving Tips and What to Stock in Vehicle to Survive Getting Stuck

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 1:38 PM EST2018-01-16 18:38:09 GMT

    It is best to stay off the roads when they are icy. But for those who must drive,  AAA has these tips for doing so safely and what to stock in your vehicle. 

    More >>

    It is best to stay off the roads when they are icy. But for those who must drive,  AAA has these tips for doing so safely and what to stock in your vehicle. 

    More >>

  • Baxter Springs Man Dies in Fire

    Baxter Springs Man Dies in Fire

    Baxter Springs Man Dies in Fire

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 12:41 PM EST2018-01-16 17:41:15 GMT
    A Baxter Springs man is found inside a burned home.  According to Baxter Springs Fire Department crews were called Monday night at approximately 10:08pm. Baxter Springs Fire, Police and EMS were dispatched to a report of a large unknown type fire in the area of 10th and Wyandotte. Fire crews arrived on scene at 505 1/2 W 9th in Baxter Springs to find a mobile home fully involved with fire. There was a vehicle next to the residence and a boat and trailer at the rear that w...More >>
    A Baxter Springs man is found inside a burned home.  According to Baxter Springs Fire Department crews were called Monday night at approximately 10:08pm. Baxter Springs Fire, Police and EMS were dispatched to a report of a large unknown type fire in the area of 10th and Wyandotte. Fire crews arrived on scene at 505 1/2 W 9th in Baxter Springs to find a mobile home fully involved with fire. There was a vehicle next to the residence and a boat and trailer at the rear that w...More >>

  • Playin' in the Snow

    Playin' in the Snow

    Monday, January 15 2018 9:34 PM EST2018-01-16 02:34:12 GMT

    If you thought Monday's cold weather meant kids spent all day indoors playing video games, think again! 

    More >>

    If you thought Monday's cold weather meant kids spent all day indoors playing video games, think again! 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.