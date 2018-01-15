KBCA Rankings (1-15)

Quantcast

Eight local basketball team moved up the state rankings this week. In all, there are eleven local schools that made the top ten in the KBCA poll released on Monday.

Below is the complete poll, with local teams in bold. 

6A Girls

1. Olathe East
2. Manhattan
3. Derby
4. Washburn Rural
5. Wichita South
6. Olathe Northwest
7. Shawnee Mission Northwest
8. Gardner-Edgerton

9. Lawrence

10. Olathe South

5A Girls

1. Lansing

2. Shawnee-Mill Valley

3. St. Thomas Aquinas

4. Newton

5. Bishop Carroll

6. Salina Central

7. Maize

8. Liberal

9. Topeka Highland Park

10. Leavenworth

 

4A D1-Girls

  1. Bishop Miege
  2. McPherson
  3. KC Piper

4.    Labette County

5.    Towanda Circle

6.    Hays

7.    Andover Central

8.    Abilene

9.    Kansas City Sumner

10.   Augusta

4A D2-Girls

  1. Baldwin
  2. Holton
  3. Clay Center
  4. Marysville
  5. Jefferson West
  6. Burlington
  7. Topeka-Hayden
  8. Parsons
  9. Galena
  10. Baxter Springs
 

3A Girls

1.  Haven
2.  Garden Plain
3.  Nemaha Central

4.  Council Grove
5.  Hays-TMP-Marian
6.  Beloit
7.  Scott City
8.  Halstead                       
9.  Eskridge-Mission Valley

10. Kingman

                                         

2A Girls

1. Central Plains

2. Olpe

3. Hoxie

4. Meade

5. Wabaunsee

6. Smith Center

7.  Goessel

8.  Elbing-Berean Academy

9.  Hill City

10.  Kiowa County

 
1A-Div 1-Girls

  1. Coldwater-South Central
  2. Hanover
  3. Centralia
  4. Frankfort
  5. St. Paul

6.    Rural Vista

7.    Montezuma-South Gray

8.    Stockton

9.    Valley Falls

10.  Sylvan-Lucas

1A-Div 2- Girls

1. Rexford-Golden Plains

2. Hartford

3. Cunningham

4. Quinter

5. Attica

6. Wilson

7. Otis-Bison

8. Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton

9. Ingalls

10. South Haven

6A Boys

1.  Lawrence Free State

2.  Wichita Southeast

3.  Olathe Northwest

4.  OP-Blue Valley Northwest

5.  OP-Blue Valley North

6.  Shawnee Mission South

7.  Derby

8.  Lawrence

9.  Wichita South

10. Shawnee Mission West

5A Boys

1.  Goddard Eisenhower

2.  Wichita Heights

3.  Emporia

4.  Pittsburg

5.  Kansas City Schlagle

6.  Maize South

7.  Topeka West

8.  Topeka Highland Park

9.  Salina Central

10.  Maize

  
4A-Div 1-Boys

1. Bishop Miege

2. McPherson

3. Wamego

4. Bonner Springs

5. Ottawa

6. Labette County

7. Augusta

8. Andover Central

9. KC Piper

10. Basehor-Linwood

4A-Div 2-Boys

1.  Wichita Trinity

2.  Holcomb

3.  Rock Creek

4.  Andale

5.  Wichita Collegiate

6.  Topeka-Hayden

7.  Marysville

8.  Burlington

9.  Baxter Springs

10.  Girard

3A Boys

1. Cheney

2. Halstead

3.  Nemaha Central

4.  Hesston

5.  Phillipsburg

6.  Belle Plaine

7.  Silver Lake

8.  Maur Hill

9.  St. Mary’s

10.  Hays-TMP Marian

2A Boys

1.  Central Plains

2.  Hoxie

3.  Lyndon

4.  Elbing-Berean Academy

5.  Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan

6.  Hillsboro

7.  Ness City

8.  Jefferson County North

9.  Olpe

10.  Howard-West Elk

1A Div. 1 Boys

1.  Hanover

2.  Montezuma-South Gray

3.  St. Paul

4.  St. John

5.  Doniphan West

6.  Centralia

7.  Osborne

8.  Rock Hills

9.  Clifton-Clyde

10.  Rawlins County

1A Div. 2 Boys

1.  McPherson-Elyria Christian

2.  Logan

3.  Almena-Northern Valley

4.  Kiowa-South Barber

5.  Attica

6.  Rozel-Pawnee Heights

7.  Otis-Bison

8.  Wilson

9.  Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton

10. Southern Cloud(Miltonvale-Glasco)

