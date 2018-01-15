KBCA Rankings (1-15)

Eight local basketball team moved up the state rankings this week. In all, there are eleven local schools that made the top ten in the KBCA poll released on Monday.

Below is the complete poll, with local teams in bold.

6A Girls

1. Olathe East

2. Manhattan

3. Derby

4. Washburn Rural

5. Wichita South

6. Olathe Northwest

7. Shawnee Mission Northwest

8. Gardner-Edgerton

9. Lawrence

10. Olathe South

5A Girls

1. Lansing

2. Shawnee-Mill Valley

3. St. Thomas Aquinas

4. Newton

5. Bishop Carroll

6. Salina Central

7. Maize

8. Liberal

9. Topeka Highland Park

10. Leavenworth

4A D1-Girls

Bishop Miege McPherson KC Piper

4. Labette County

5. Towanda Circle

6. Hays

7. Andover Central

8. Abilene

9. Kansas City Sumner

10. Augusta

4A D2-Girls

Baldwin Holton Clay Center Marysville Jefferson West Burlington Topeka-Hayden Parsons Galena Baxter Springs

3A Girls

1. Haven

2. Garden Plain

3. Nemaha Central

4. Council Grove

5. Hays-TMP-Marian

6. Beloit

7. Scott City

8. Halstead

9. Eskridge-Mission Valley

10. Kingman

2A Girls

1. Central Plains

2. Olpe

3. Hoxie

4. Meade

5. Wabaunsee

6. Smith Center

7. Goessel

8. Elbing-Berean Academy

9. Hill City

10. Kiowa County



1A-Div 1-Girls

Coldwater-South Central Hanover Centralia Frankfort St. Paul

6. Rural Vista

7. Montezuma-South Gray

8. Stockton

9. Valley Falls

10. Sylvan-Lucas

1A-Div 2- Girls

1. Rexford-Golden Plains

2. Hartford

3. Cunningham

4. Quinter

5. Attica

6. Wilson

7. Otis-Bison

8. Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton

9. Ingalls

10. South Haven