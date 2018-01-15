Allen Set to Take Over NEO Football Program

With the news of Clay Patterson resigning on Sunday night, NEO was looking for a new head football coach.

Not for long, though.

NEO is expected to name Zach Allen the next head coach of the football program on Tuesday. Allen has spent nine seasons with the team. Last year he served as Running Game Coordinator, Offensive Line Coach and Recruiting Coordinator. Prior to that, he had spent four seasons as the Defensive Coordinator for the Norsemen.

“We have faith that Zach will be able to step in and continue the success for the Golden Norsemen,” says NEO Athletic Director Dale Patterson, “Clay has built an amazing program and we are sad to see him go, but we are excited for the opportunities that he has available.”

Last season with Allen as Running Game Coordinator, running back Darwin Thompson racked up 1,391 yards, which is the second most in school history. The Norsemen were also top-5 in the nation in rushing yards and yards per rush in 2017.