Joplin Police Hope Motorists Continue Safe Driving in Snow

Joplin police say they've been busy, but thankful that most people are driving safely with the area's snow. The JPD responded to seven accidents today, and none of them were severe.

But that was during this morning's commute. Tonight, even the casual drive may not be worth the journey.

You never know with snow. Some people travel in it...

"At home, it's been getting kinda boring," says Joplin resident Miguel Vergara.

Others wait for the plows to do their thing.

"I think most people were very cautious," says Joplin Police Corporal Joe Kowis.

Kowis says mother nature's initiation into the work week for us didn't clear traffic off the roads.

"There were thousands of cars out," says Kowis.

"I, personally, did not witness any car accidents," says Joplin resident Jennifer Reavis.

...That's the good news.

"I think, for most people, (they) people did a good job of keeping distance and giving themselves lots of time to stop," says Kowis.

But read this driving forecast, though...

"All that slush that's on the road right now is going to maintain its consistency," says Kowis.

Colder night time temperatures will turn much of that slush into ice.

"That might be a lot more dangerous," says Vergara.

"Even if you're in a four-wheel drive vehicle, you still have to be able to stop," says Kowis. "So you need to give yourself space. You need to bring proper supplies with you, especially if you live in a rural area and you're wanting to drive around. Make sure you dress appropriately. Know that it's going to take a long time, possibly, for an emergency crew to get to you if you need some help."

Police are on standby for severe accidents. Winter brings several unknowns, but officers say a good bet for safety is to stay home until conditions improve.