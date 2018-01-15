Joplin Police Department Declares Emergency Road Conditions

The Joplin Police Department has activated its emergency road conditions policy. The department warns all residents to go out only if it's absolutely necessary. If you're involved with an accident exchange insurance information. Officers will respond to accidents involving injuries or a driver leaving the scene without exchanging information. If you get into a non-injury and you would still like a report filed, you can come to the police station when road conditions improve.
