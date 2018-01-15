Missouri Governor Delays Tax Tour

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens is delaying a planned tour to talk about his tax change proposals after admitting to having an extramarital affair.

The Republican's spokesman said Monday that the governor will still unveil his policy goals this week, but that he's delaying a promotional tour.

Greitens acknowledged being "unfaithful" in his marriage after a Wednesday report by St. Louis television station KMOV about his affair with a woman in 2015.

However Greitens denied allegations by the woman involved, that he threatened to reveal nude photos of her if she disclosed the affair.



