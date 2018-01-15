Quantcast

Cherokee Leaders Honor Martin Luther King Jr. - KOAM TV 7

Cherokee Leaders Honor Martin Luther King Jr.

Updated:
By Dowe Quick, Executive Producer and Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography

    Cherokee Nation leaders marked Martin Luther King Jr. Day by acknowledging the tribe needs to come to terms with its treatment of former slaves, known as Freedmen.    
    Cherokee Secretary of State Chuck Hoskin Jr. says Principal Chief Bill John Baker decided the tribe should honor of the King holiday this year because of ongoing racial tensions nationwide and because the tribe is seeking to make amends on the slavery issue.
    The tribe - one of the country's largest - recognized the King holiday for the first time Monday with participation in a parade and a visit to the Martin Luther King Community Center in Muskogee, Oklahoma.
       Hoskin spoke about how King's message of civil rights resonates with Native Americans.    
    A federal court ruled last year that the Freedmen had the same rights to tribal citizenship, voting, health care and housing as blood-line Cherokees.
 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Winter Driving Tips and What to Stock in Vehicle to Survive Getting Stuck

    Winter Driving Tips and What to Stock in Vehicle to Survive Getting Stuck

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 1:38 PM EST2018-01-16 18:38:09 GMT

    It is best to stay off the roads when they are icy. But for those who must drive,  AAA has these tips for doing so safely and what to stock in your vehicle. 

    More >>

    It is best to stay off the roads when they are icy. But for those who must drive,  AAA has these tips for doing so safely and what to stock in your vehicle. 

    More >>

  • Baxter Springs Man Dies in Fire

    Baxter Springs Man Dies in Fire

    Baxter Springs Man Dies in Fire

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 12:41 PM EST2018-01-16 17:41:15 GMT
    A Baxter Springs man is found inside a burned home.  According to Baxter Springs Fire Department crews were called Monday night at approximately 10:08pm. Baxter Springs Fire, Police and EMS were dispatched to a report of a large unknown type fire in the area of 10th and Wyandotte. Fire crews arrived on scene at 505 1/2 W 9th in Baxter Springs to find a mobile home fully involved with fire. There was a vehicle next to the residence and a boat and trailer at the rear that w...More >>
    A Baxter Springs man is found inside a burned home.  According to Baxter Springs Fire Department crews were called Monday night at approximately 10:08pm. Baxter Springs Fire, Police and EMS were dispatched to a report of a large unknown type fire in the area of 10th and Wyandotte. Fire crews arrived on scene at 505 1/2 W 9th in Baxter Springs to find a mobile home fully involved with fire. There was a vehicle next to the residence and a boat and trailer at the rear that w...More >>

  • Playin' in the Snow

    Playin' in the Snow

    Monday, January 15 2018 9:34 PM EST2018-01-16 02:34:12 GMT

    If you thought Monday's cold weather meant kids spent all day indoors playing video games, think again! 

    More >>

    If you thought Monday's cold weather meant kids spent all day indoors playing video games, think again! 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.