Quantcast

Tulsa PD Leaving TV Show - KOAM TV 7

Tulsa PD Leaving TV Show

Updated:
By Dowe Quick, Executive Producer and Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography

    The Tulsa Oklahoma police department  is among law enforcement agencies ending their agreements to be on A&E Network's real-time police show "Live PD" as local government leaders concluded the program was making their communities look bad.
    Those agencies withdrawing from the program include police departments in Bridgeport, Connecticut and Streetsboro, Ohio.
     Government leaders say the national spotlight on criminal activity overshadowed the positive things happening in their communities.
    The Greenville County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina stopped doing the show in August, saying officers needed a break from the cameras.
    The show airs Friday and Saturday nights. Live camera crews follow officers in several departments around the country, but there is at least a five-minute delay on the video.
    Producers say most feedback from police departments has been good and that the show aims to increase the transparency of policing.
 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Winter Driving Tips and What to Stock in Vehicle to Survive Getting Stuck

    Winter Driving Tips and What to Stock in Vehicle to Survive Getting Stuck

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 1:38 PM EST2018-01-16 18:38:09 GMT

    It is best to stay off the roads when they are icy. But for those who must drive,  AAA has these tips for doing so safely and what to stock in your vehicle. 

    More >>

    It is best to stay off the roads when they are icy. But for those who must drive,  AAA has these tips for doing so safely and what to stock in your vehicle. 

    More >>

  • Baxter Springs Man Dies in Fire

    Baxter Springs Man Dies in Fire

    Baxter Springs Man Dies in Fire

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 12:41 PM EST2018-01-16 17:41:15 GMT
    A Baxter Springs man is found inside a burned home.  According to Baxter Springs Fire Department crews were called Monday night at approximately 10:08pm. Baxter Springs Fire, Police and EMS were dispatched to a report of a large unknown type fire in the area of 10th and Wyandotte. Fire crews arrived on scene at 505 1/2 W 9th in Baxter Springs to find a mobile home fully involved with fire. There was a vehicle next to the residence and a boat and trailer at the rear that w...More >>
    A Baxter Springs man is found inside a burned home.  According to Baxter Springs Fire Department crews were called Monday night at approximately 10:08pm. Baxter Springs Fire, Police and EMS were dispatched to a report of a large unknown type fire in the area of 10th and Wyandotte. Fire crews arrived on scene at 505 1/2 W 9th in Baxter Springs to find a mobile home fully involved with fire. There was a vehicle next to the residence and a boat and trailer at the rear that w...More >>

  • Playin' in the Snow

    Playin' in the Snow

    Monday, January 15 2018 9:34 PM EST2018-01-16 02:34:12 GMT

    If you thought Monday's cold weather meant kids spent all day indoors playing video games, think again! 

    More >>

    If you thought Monday's cold weather meant kids spent all day indoors playing video games, think again! 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.