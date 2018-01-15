KDOT Concerns During the Extreme Cold

In Southeast Kansas, KDOT crews have been working on roads since Sunday morning. But KDOT Area Superintendent Wayne Nelson says, the extreme cold temperatures expected Monday night and Tuesday morning, are creating new problems.

The extreme cold makes road salt ineffective, especially when sunlight can't get through to help break the ice. KDOT now has only a skeleton crew on duty as they wait out the extreme temperatures.

Nelson also warns that his team sees a lot of traffic accidents, between 3 and 8 in the morning. He advises avoiding overnight driving unless it's an emergency.

