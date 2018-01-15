Skeletal Remains Discovered Near Tulsa Airport

Investigators say there's plenty they don't know about human remains discovered in a field near Tulsa International Airport -- including the person's identity and cause of death.

Tulsa Police Department Sgt. Dave Walker says people disposing of tree limbs in the field found the remains Saturday afternoon. The remains included a skull, rib cage and spine.

Walker says more skeletal remains were found near a tree after police arrived. Detectives believe the body has been in the field about four to five months. Walker says a pair of shoes that appeared to be worn by a man was also found.

Police do not know the cause of death or whether the death was suspicious. The Office of the State Medical Examiner and an anthropologist are helping detectives try to identify the remains.

