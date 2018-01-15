Playin' in the Snow

If you thought Monday's cold weather meant kids spent all day indoors playing video games, think again!

Over at Pittsburg's Schlanger park, a small army of kids, teens, and parents enjoyed the winter weather the old fashioned way. They busted out the sleds, saucers, and the occasional snow ball.

Some of them say, the fact that the 4 State area doesn't often get snowfall like this, makes these snow play days all the more special.