CFO Testifies About Financial Problems At OK Dept Of Health

The chief financial officer of the Oklahoma State Department of Health says he's seen major problems with how the agency has handled its finances.

CFO Mike Romero, testified for more than three hours before a special House committee investigating financial problems at the agency.

Romero says he began noticing problems within weeks after he was hired in April.

He says he first became concerned about vague financial documents being presented to the agency's governing board.

Romero also said agency leaders perpetuated a culture of fear in which veteran employees were afraid to speak out for fear of losing their jobs.

Several top officials at the agency have been fired or resigned, and lawmakers have appropriated $30 million to keep the agency afloat.



