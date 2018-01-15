Body Found In Burning Missouri Dumpster

Police in Grandview Missouri have a person of interest in custody after a woman's body was found inside a burning dumpster.
Investigators in the Kansas City suburb have identified the woman as 27-year-old Lynette Williams.
Her body was discovered Sunday inside a dumpster that had been set on fire at the Arbors of Grandview apartments.
