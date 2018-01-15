Kansas Police Respond To Another Hoax Call

For the second time in weeks, a call to Kansas police officers has turned out to be a hoax.

This time, Overland Park Kansas police received a call Monday morning from a man who said he had shot a relative inside a home and he would shoot police if they showed up.

Police spokesman Officer John Lacy says dispatchers surrounded the home Monday but eventually determined a man and two sons inside had not made the call and no one in the house was hurt.

Lacy says such calls, sometimes called "swatting," aren't funny. He says investigators are looking for the caller, who could face charges.

The call comes about three weeks after a similar call in Wichita led police to fatally shoot a man who opened the door at a home that was the target of the hoax.

