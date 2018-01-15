Kansas Police Respond To Another Hoax Call

For the second time in weeks, a call to Kansas police officers has turned out to be a hoax.
This time, Overland Park Kansas police received a call Monday morning from a man who said he had shot a relative inside a home and he would shoot police if they showed up.
Police spokesman Officer John Lacy says dispatchers surrounded the home Monday but eventually determined a man and two sons inside had not made the call and no one in the house was hurt.
Lacy says such calls, sometimes called "swatting," aren't funny. He says investigators are looking for the caller, who could face charges.
The call comes about three weeks after a similar call in Wichita led police to fatally shoot a man who opened the door at a home that was the target of the hoax.
It is best to stay off the roads when they are icy. But for those who must drive, AAA has these tips for doing so safely and what to stock in your vehicle.More >>
It is best to stay off the roads when they are icy. But for those who must drive, AAA has these tips for doing so safely and what to stock in your vehicle.More >>
If you thought Monday's cold weather meant kids spent all day indoors playing video games, think again!More >>
If you thought Monday's cold weather meant kids spent all day indoors playing video games, think again!More >>
In Southeast Kansas, KDOT crews have been working on roads since Sunday morning. But KDOT Area Superintendent Wayne Nelson says, the extreme cold temperatures expected Monday night and Tuesday morning, are creating new problems.More >>
In Southeast Kansas, KDOT crews have been working on roads since Sunday morning. But KDOT Area Superintendent Wayne Nelson says, the extreme cold temperatures expected Monday night and Tuesday morning, are creating new problems.More >>
Colder night time temperatures will turn much of slush into ice.More >>
Colder night time temperatures will turn much of slush into ice.More >>