Baxter Springs Man Dies in Fire

A Baxter Springs man is found inside a burned home. According to Baxter Springs Fire Department crews were called Monday night at approximately 10:08pm.

Baxter Springs Fire, Police and EMS were dispatched to a report of a large unknown type fire in the area of 10th and Wyandotte.

Fire crews arrived on scene at 505 1/2 W 9th in Baxter Springs to find a mobile home fully involved with fire.

There was a vehicle next to the residence and a boat and trailer at the rear that were also involved when units arrived on scene.

There was one confirmed fatality, home owner Troy Eugene Newman age 65 of Baxter Springs was found inside the home. Fire crews from Baxter, Galena, and Columbus quickly contained the fire and extinguished it.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Kansas Fire Marshals office.