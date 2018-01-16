Winter Driving Tips and What to Stock in Vehicle to Survive Getting Stuck

It is best to stay off the roads when they are icy. But for those who must drive, AAA has these tips for doing so safely and what to stock in your vehicle.More >>
It is best to stay off the roads when they are icy. But for those who must drive, AAA has these tips for doing so safely and what to stock in your vehicle.More >>
If you thought Monday's cold weather meant kids spent all day indoors playing video games, think again!More >>
If you thought Monday's cold weather meant kids spent all day indoors playing video games, think again!More >>
In Southeast Kansas, KDOT crews have been working on roads since Sunday morning. But KDOT Area Superintendent Wayne Nelson says, the extreme cold temperatures expected Monday night and Tuesday morning, are creating new problems.More >>
In Southeast Kansas, KDOT crews have been working on roads since Sunday morning. But KDOT Area Superintendent Wayne Nelson says, the extreme cold temperatures expected Monday night and Tuesday morning, are creating new problems.More >>
Colder night time temperatures will turn much of slush into ice.More >>
Colder night time temperatures will turn much of slush into ice.More >>
It is best to stay off the roads when they are icy. But for those who must drive, AAA has these tips for doing so safely and what to stock in your vehicle.More >>
It is best to stay off the roads when they are icy. But for those who must drive, AAA has these tips for doing so safely and what to stock in your vehicle.More >>
A winter weather advisory for the region has prompted Missouri Southern State University's MLK Committee to cancel a breakfast on Monday morning.More >>
A winter weather advisory for the region has prompted Missouri Southern State University's MLK Committee to cancel a breakfast on Monday morning.More >>
Woman in affair with Missouri's Governor says her ex-husband released phone recording without her permission.More >>
Woman in affair with Missouri's Governor says her ex-husband released phone recording without her permission.More >>
A new school is under construction in Fort Scott, Kansas. It's a boarding school. While more common in European countries and northeastern United States, the endeavor is the work of two men who’ve personally experienced boarding school.More >>
A new school is under construction in Fort Scott, Kansas. It's a boarding school. While more common in European countries and northeastern United States, the endeavor is the work of two men who’ve personally experienced boarding school.More >>
Carthage police investigate an assault on a woman at her own home.More >>
Carthage police investigate an assault on a woman at her own home.More >>
A fire at the Hampton apartments in Neosho forced more than a dozen people from their homes. The fire on Beaumont street happened around six a.m. Sunday morning in Building C. Neosho police helped evacuate residents from sixteen units.More >>
A fire at the Hampton apartments in Neosho forced more than a dozen people from their homes. The fire on Beaumont street happened around six a.m. Sunday morning in Building C. Neosho police helped evacuate residents from sixteen units.More >>
A broken pipe on the fourth flood has led to flooding at the Montgomery County courthouse in Independence, Kansas. These images were shared with us by Andy Taylor of the Montgomery County Chronicle.More >>
A broken pipe on the fourth flood has led to flooding at the Montgomery County courthouse in Independence, Kansas. These images were shared with us by Andy Taylor of the Montgomery County Chronicle.More >>
The national movers study shows Kansas ranked fifth for outbound movement. However, the city of Pittsburg is bucking that trend.More >>
The national movers study shows Kansas ranked fifth for outbound movement. However, the city of Pittsburg is bucking that trend.More >>
Missourians have a better chance of getting prior convictions expunged from their record under a 2016 bill that becomes law January 1, 2018.More >>
Missourians have a better chance of getting prior convictions expunged from their record under a 2016 bill that becomes law January 1, 2018.More >>
Eighteen years after two teenage girls disappeared in Welch, Oklahoma there are new details about the investigation.More >>
Eighteen years after two teenage girls disappeared in Welch, Oklahoma there are new details about the investigation.More >>