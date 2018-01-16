Winter Driving Tips and What to Stock in Vehicle to Survive Getting Stuck

It is best to stay off the roads when they are icy. But for those who must drive, AAA has these tips for doing so safely and what to stock in your vehicle.



Avoid driving while you're fatigued.

Never warm up a vehicle in an enclosed area, such as a garage.

Make certain your tires are properly inflated.

Keep your gas tank at least half full to avoid gas line freeze-up.

Do not use cruise control when driving on any slippery surface (wet, ice, sand).



If you do drive let others know your destination, route and estimated time of arrival. And if you get stuck stay with the vehicle for shelter. Pack a cell phone , blankets gloves hats, food and water and medication if needed.

Make sure the exhaust pipe isn't clogged with snow ice or mud. Run the engine and heater just long enough to remove the chill and conserve gasoline.

And tie a brightly colored cloth to the antenna or at the top of a rolled up window to signal distress and so rescuers.

Accelerate and decelerate slowly. Applying the gas slowly to accelerate is the best method for regaining traction and avoiding skids. Don’t try to get moving in a hurry. And take time to slow down for a stoplight. Remember: It takes longer to slow down on icy roads. Here are other tips for driving in winter conditions from AAA.

Drive slowly. Everything takes longer on snow-covered roads. Accelerating, stopping, turning – nothing happens as quickly as on dry pavement. Give yourself time to maneuver by driving slowly.

The normal dry pavement following distance of three to four seconds should be increased to eight to ten seconds. This increased margin of safety will provide the longer distance needed if you have to stop.

Know your brakes. Whether you have antilock brakes or not, the best way to stop is threshold breaking. Keep the heel of your foot on the floor and use the ball of your foot to apply firm, steady pressure on the brake pedal.

Don’t stop if you can avoid it. There’s a big difference in the amount of inertia it takes to start moving from a full stop versus how much it takes to get moving while still rolling. If you can slow down enough to keep rolling until a traffic light changes, do it.

Don’t power up hills. Applying extra gas on snow-covered roads just starts your wheels spinning. Try to get a little inertia going before you reach the hill and let that inertia carry you to the top. As you reach the crest of the hill, reduce your speed and proceed down hill as slowly as possible.

Don’t stop going up a hill. There’s nothing worse than trying to get moving up a hill on an icy road. Get some inertia going on a flat roadway before you take on the hill.

Stay home. If you really don’t have to go out, don’t. Even if you can drive well in the snow, not everyone else can. Don’t tempt fate: If you don’t have somewhere you have to be, watch the snow from indoors.

