Allen County Regional Hospital Launches Free Lunch & Learn Series - January 18th

IOLA, KANSAS -

WHO: Allen County Regional Hospital

WHAT: Lunch & Learn Series

WHEN: Noon to 1 p.m.: Jan. 18, 2018; Feb. 1, 2018; March 2018 (Date TBD)

WHERE: Lynn Family Conference Room, Allen County Regional Hospital, 3066 N. Kentucky St., Iola, Kansas 66748

RSVP: Candace McRae, 620-365-1011 to reserve a space and complimentary boxed lunch

COST: Free; please arrive by 11:45 a.m.

WHY: Allen County Regional Hospital, the area’s premier healthcare resource, today announced its 2018 Lunch and Learn Series. As part of an ongoing collaboration with the community, the hospital will partner with outside experts to deliver timely healthcare information.

“Education is an integral part of the healthcare experience and we want to ensure the community receives the most current and relevant information,” says Allen County Regional Hospital Chief Executive Officer Tony Thompson, FACHE.  “Because we offer so many services and have excellent resources at our fingertips we regard it as our responsibility, in today’s constantly evolving healthcare environment, to help people make well-informed decisions.”

The Jan. 18 topic will focus on Medicare 2018, including changes to Medicare, information about the new Medicare card and how to avoid Medicare scams.  Eric Norris, DPI Benefits, and Lauren Ashmore, Allen County Regional Hospital patient accounting director, will lead the session.

The Feb. 1 Lunch and Learn will be related to blood donations and the March 1 Blood Drive and led by an official from the Red Cross and Allen County Regional Hospital Lab Director Michele Meyers. Attendees will learn about different blood types and the importance of blood donation.

March’s Lunch and Learn will feature Fred Larson, director of Allen County Regional Hospital’s Joint Commission-accredited Sleep Center. To coincide with National Sleep Awareness Month, Larson will discuss different sleep disorders and their signs and symptoms; the importance of sleep to a healthy lifestyle; and how a sleep study can help improve quality of life for those suffering from sleep issues.

Each session will include a question-and-answer period. Future Lunch and Learn sessions will be announced in the near future.

For more information about Allen County Regional Hospital and its robust family of services, visithttps://allencountyregional.com.

