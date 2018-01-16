MSSU's Burns Named MIAA Field Athlete of the Week

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Kansas City, Mo. -- For the second time this season, Missouri Southern senior thrower Bryan Burns has been named the MIAA Men's Field Athlete of the Week, the league announced today.



Burns, a native of Carthage, Mo., won the weight throw and was the top collegian in the shot put this weekend at the MSSU Invitational. Burns set a new MSSU school record in the weight throw with a provisional distance of 65-09.50. He followed that up with a provisional distance of 57-08.50 in the shot put to finish as the top collegian in the event.



Burns throw in the weight throw ranks fifth nationally and is tops in the MIAA. His toss in the shot put was just shy of his nation-leading throw he had earlier in the season.



Burns and the Lions will be back in action on January 27 when the Lions compete in the Central Missouri Mule Relays.