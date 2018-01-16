Quantcast

Rice Joining NEO Football Staff - KOAM TV 7

Rice Joining NEO Football Staff

Updated:

Zach Allen was introduced as the next head coach of NEO football on Tuesday afternoon.

In his introductory press conference, Allen noted some changes and additions to his coaching staff. One of those additions was naming former Miami High School head coach Andrew Rice to his staff.

Rice will serve as the Offensive Coordinator and Quarterback's Coach for NEO next season.

He recently resigned his position with MHS after one year with the team. In his one season with the Wardogs, the team went 1-9.

"The guy loves what he does," Allen says of Rice, "He has not only youth, but also a lot of experience for his age in running the offense that has been successful here and will continue to be successful here." 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Joplin Puppy Healing after Frostbite Tragedy

    Joplin Puppy Healing after Frostbite Tragedy

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 8:57 PM EST2018-01-17 01:57:16 GMT

    Meet Defender. He's one heck of a fighter, and even though he just lost a leg to frost bite, that isn't keeping his spirits down.

    More >>

    Meet Defender. He's one heck of a fighter, and even though he just lost a leg to frost bite, that isn't keeping his spirits down.

    More >>

  • Emergency Officials: Joplin House Fire Appears To Have Been Set By Homeless Trying To Keep Warm

    Emergency Officials: Joplin House Fire Appears To Have Been Set By Homeless Trying To Keep Warm

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 6:41 PM EST2018-01-16 23:41:03 GMT

    Two years ago, fires in vacant houses caused by the homeless accounted for 20 percent of the total fires that year.

    More >>

    Two years ago, fires in vacant houses caused by the homeless accounted for 20 percent of the total fires that year.

    More >>

  • Winter Driving Tips and What to Stock in Vehicle to Survive Getting Stuck

    Winter Driving Tips and What to Stock in Vehicle to Survive Getting Stuck

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 1:38 PM EST2018-01-16 18:38:09 GMT

    It is best to stay off the roads when they are icy. But for those who must drive,  AAA has these tips for doing so safely and what to stock in your vehicle. 

    More >>

    It is best to stay off the roads when they are icy. But for those who must drive,  AAA has these tips for doing so safely and what to stock in your vehicle. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.