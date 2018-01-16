Rice Joining NEO Football Staff

Zach Allen was introduced as the next head coach of NEO football on Tuesday afternoon.

In his introductory press conference, Allen noted some changes and additions to his coaching staff. One of those additions was naming former Miami High School head coach Andrew Rice to his staff.

Rice will serve as the Offensive Coordinator and Quarterback's Coach for NEO next season.

He recently resigned his position with MHS after one year with the team. In his one season with the Wardogs, the team went 1-9.

"The guy loves what he does," Allen says of Rice, "He has not only youth, but also a lot of experience for his age in running the offense that has been successful here and will continue to be successful here."