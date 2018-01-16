Joplin Parks & Recreation Presents Daddy Daughter Date Night - February 16th, 17th

Tickets are now on sale for the annual Daddy Daughter Date Night hosted by the Joplin Parks and Recreation Department. This year’s date night will be held on Friday, February 16th and Saturday, February 17th at Memorial Hall.

“This is one of our most popular programs of the year,” said Jessica Johnson, Recreation Coordinator. “It’s a lot of fun to see the girls dressed up with their dads and having their own special date night together. We have a lot of couples who come back year after year and it’s really great because you get to see the girls grow up.”

The event is held from 6:30-9:00pm and features an evening of music, dancing, games, buffet dinner, and prizes. A complimentary professional picture is included to commemorate the evening. The program is designed for dads, uncles, grandfathers, or other father figures, whose daughters are 3-12 years old.

This is a limited seating event and tickets must be purchased by February 15th (or until sold out). Tickets are $35 per couple, $15 for each additional daughter, and registration is available online at www.joplinparks.org, at the Joplin Athletic Complex at 3301 W. 1st Street, or by calling 417-625-4750. Tickets are valid for the event night purchased.