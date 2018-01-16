Joplin Parks & Recreation Presents Daddy Daughter Date Night - February 16th, 17th

A first-time event is planned for Jan. 20 in an effort to celebrate civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. The Martin Luther King Jr. Ball will be held from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. in the Crimson and Gold Ballroom in the Overman Student Center, and will be open to PSU students, faculty, staff, and the community. "We wanted to put this event together to create a tangible yearly tradition to commemorate the dream of Martin Luther KingMore >>
Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department will host their 9th Annual Holiday Craft Fair & Santa’s Workshop this Saturday, December 2, in the lower level of Memorial Auditorium & Convention Center, 503 N. Pine St., Pittsburg. The Holiday Craft Fair, which runs from 8:00 am – 12:00 pm, features a variety of holiday vendors selling artisan and handmade crafts. This craft fair provides a one-stop-shop for those needing one-of-a-kind holiday gifts for family and frie...More >>
