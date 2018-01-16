Quantcast

Joplin Parks & Recreation Presents Daddy Daughter Date Night - F - KOAM TV 7

Joplin Parks & Recreation Presents Daddy Daughter Date Night - February 16th, 17th

Updated:
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

Tickets are now on sale for the annual Daddy Daughter Date Night hosted by the Joplin Parks and Recreation Department. This year’s date night will be held on Friday, February 16th and Saturday, February 17th at Memorial Hall.

“This is one of our most popular programs of the year,” said Jessica Johnson, Recreation Coordinator. “It’s a lot of fun to see the girls dressed up with their dads and having their own special date night together. We have a lot of couples who come back year after year and it’s really great because you get to see the girls grow up.”

The event is held from 6:30-9:00pm and features an evening of music, dancing, games, buffet dinner, and prizes. A complimentary professional picture is included to commemorate the evening. The program is designed for dads, uncles, grandfathers, or other father figures, whose daughters are 3-12 years old.

This is a limited seating event and tickets must be purchased by February 15th (or until sold out). Tickets are $35 per couple, $15 for each additional daughter, and registration is available online at www.joplinparks.org, at the Joplin Athletic Complex at 3301 W. 1st Street, or by calling 417-625-4750. Tickets are valid for the event night purchased.

  • Upcoming EventsMore>>

  • Joplin Parks & Recreation Presents Daddy Daughter Date Night - February 16th, 17th

    Joplin Parks & Recreation Presents Daddy Daughter Date Night - February 16th, 17th

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 6:46 PM EST2018-01-16 23:46:00 GMT
    Tickets are now on sale for the annual Daddy Daughter Date Night hosted by the Joplin Parks and Recreation Department. This year’s date night will be held on Friday, February 16th and Saturday, February 17th at Memorial Hall. “This is one of our most popular programs of the year,” said Jessica Johnson, Recreation Coordinator. “It’s a lot of fun to see the girls dressed up with their dads and having their own special date night together. We have a lot of ...More >>
    Tickets are now on sale for the annual Daddy Daughter Date Night hosted by the Joplin Parks and Recreation Department. This year’s date night will be held on Friday, February 16th and Saturday, February 17th at Memorial Hall. “This is one of our most popular programs of the year,” said Jessica Johnson, Recreation Coordinator. “It’s a lot of fun to see the girls dressed up with their dads and having their own special date night together. We have a lot of ...More >>

  • Allen County Regional Hospital Launches Free Lunch & Learn Series - January 18th

    Allen County Regional Hospital Launches Free Lunch & Learn Series - January 18th

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 6:33 PM EST2018-01-16 23:33:05 GMT
    WHO: Allen County Regional Hospital WHAT: Lunch & Learn Series WHEN: Noon to 1 p.m.: Jan. 18, 2018; Feb. 1, 2018; March 2018 (Date TBD) WHERE: Lynn Family Conference Room, Allen County Regional Hospital, 3066 N. Kentucky St., Iola, Kansas 66748 RSVP: Candace McRae, 620-365-1011 to reserve a space and complimentary boxed lunch COST: Free; please arrive by 11:45 a.m. WHY: Allen County Regional Hospital, the area’s premier healthcare resource, today announced its 2...More >>
    WHO: Allen County Regional Hospital WHAT: Lunch & Learn Series WHEN: Noon to 1 p.m.: Jan. 18, 2018; Feb. 1, 2018; March 2018 (Date TBD) WHERE: Lynn Family Conference Room, Allen County Regional Hospital, 3066 N. Kentucky St., Iola, Kansas 66748 RSVP: Candace McRae, 620-365-1011 to reserve a space and complimentary boxed lunch COST: Free; please arrive by 11:45 a.m. WHY: Allen County Regional Hospital, the area’s premier healthcare resource, today announced its 2...More >>

  • Ball to celebrate MLK

    Ball to celebrate MLK

    Monday, January 8 2018 5:40 PM EST2018-01-08 22:40:02 GMT
    gus.JPGgus.JPG

    A first-time event is planned for Jan. 20 in an effort to celebrate civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. The Martin Luther King Jr. Ball will be held from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. in the Crimson and Gold Ballroom in the Overman Student Center, and will be open to PSU students, faculty, staff, and the community. "We wanted to put this event together to create a tangible yearly tradition to commemorate the dream of Martin Luther King 

    More >>

    A first-time event is planned for Jan. 20 in an effort to celebrate civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. The Martin Luther King Jr. Ball will be held from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. in the Crimson and Gold Ballroom in the Overman Student Center, and will be open to PSU students, faculty, staff, and the community. "We wanted to put this event together to create a tangible yearly tradition to commemorate the dream of Martin Luther King 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.