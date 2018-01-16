Quantcast

National Recognition for MSSU's Presley

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Kansas City, Mo. – Missouri Southern junior pole vaulter Emily Presley has been named both the MIAA and USTFCCCA Division II Women's Field Athlete of the Week as both organizations announced today.
 
Presley, a native of St. Clair, Mo., earns her first MIAA Field Athlete of the Week honor this season, as well as her first United States Track and Field and Cross Country Association National Women's Division II Athlete of the Week award.
 
Presley hit another NCAA automatic qualifying mark in the pole vault and tied her school record as the Lions went 1-2-3 in the pole vault at the Missouri Southern Invitational this week.
 
She hit 14-00.00 on the first attempt at that height and attempted 14-04.00, which would have been the third-best mark in the NCAA this season, but couldn't convert.
 
Presley's mark of 14-00.00 ties her school record and is tops in Division II this season. It is fifth-best in the NCAA, all divisions and historically, Presley's mark is tied for the ninth-best vault in NCAA Division II indoor history.
 
Presley and the Lions will be back in action on January 26 at the Central Missouri Mule Relays.

