Allen Introduced as NEO Head Football Coach

Zach Allen was introduced as NEO's next head football coach at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

The door opened for Allen to take the job after Clay Patterson resigned from the position over the weekend.

Allen has been with the team for nine seasons in various positions. Last season he served as the Running Game Coordinator, Offensive Line Coach and Recruiting Coordinator. In his playing days he was a four-year started for the Oklahoma State Cowboys under head coach Mike Gundy.

He takes over a program that went 9-3 last season, and made their first bowl game appearance since 2012.

"Just knowing the history of this place and knowing the expectations, I'm extremely excited to try to meet them," Allen says, "There's been a great foundation and standard set over the years by a lot of really really great coaches. So I've got big shoes to fill, but we've got the staff and we've got the players to meet those expectations,"