Congressional Gold Medal for Bob Dole

Washington, D.C. - Tomorrow (Wednesday, January 17) Congresswoman Lynn Jenkins (KS-02) will present Senator Bob Dole with the Congressional Gold Medal following the passage H.R.3332 / S.1616.

The ceremony will be held at 3:00 p.m. ET in the Rotunda of the United States Capitol and is open to invited guests and credentialed members of the media only.

Participants include: Senator Bob Dole, President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Lynn Jenkins (R-KS), Pat Roberts (R-KS).

The ceremony will be live-streamed on speaker.gov/live