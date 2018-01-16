GOP Lawmakers Call For MO Governor To Resign

Several Republican lawmakers want Missouri Governor. Eric Greitens to resign after he acknowledged he had an extramarital affair. But the governor says he has no intention of stepping down.

Republican state Senator Rob Schaaf called on Greitens to resign Tuesday during a speech on the Senate floor.

Missouri house members Kathie Conway, Steve Cookson, Marsha Haefner and Nate Walker all released statements Tuesday saying Greitens should consider stepping aside.

Haefner said in her statement that many lawmakers now do not trust or support Greitens. She says he's no longer fit for office.

Walker was an early supporter of Greitens during his gubernatorial campaign. But Walker says the scandal doesn't appear to be going away and Greitens should resign "so that that the state can move forward." Several Democratic lawmakers also have called for Greitens' resignation.

Greitens has remained out of the public eye since acknowledging late Wednesday that he had been "unfaithful" to his wife. His attorney has denied more lurid allegations related to the affair.

Greitens posted a statement Tuesday on his Facebook page saying he won't let a "personal mistake" deter him from his work as governor.

The governor asked for forgiveness in his statement Tuesday without specifically mentioning the affair. He said he is "focused on moving forward."

Greitens' attorney, Jim Bennett, said Tuesday that Greitens has not reached a financial settlement with the St. Louis hairdresser with whom he had an affair in 2015, and that she has not signed a non-disclosure agreement.

The St. Louis circuit attorney's office opened a criminal investigation. Al Watkins, an attorney for the woman's ex-husband, says he turned over several hours of audio recordings between the woman and her ex-husband. He declined to comment about the content of the recordings.





