Pet Connection: Willow & Pockets (1-17-18)

Meet Willow and Pockets! KOAM’s Tawnya Bach sits down with Pete and Mary Ann from Golden Paw to find out more about these two loving animals who need your help finding a forever home.

Willow is a 6-year-old chihuahua/boxer mix, while Pockets is a 4-year-old min pin. For more information about Golden Paw and to see pictures of all the animals available for adoption click here.