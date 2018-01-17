Kansas Governor Sam Brownback to Join School Choice Rally

Coalition-style celebration of National School Choice Week planned at the state capitol

Topeka- Hundreds of students, parents, teachers, and community leaders will head to the Kansas State Capitol to celebrate the ability of all parents to choose the right school for their child during National School Choice Week.

The event is planned for January 24 at 11:45 a.m. Gov. Brownback is expected to speak at the rally. More than 200 people are expected to attend the event at the Kansas State Capitol.

The goal of the event is to spotlight educational options for Kansas students and tell student success stories. The celebration is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week (January 21-27, 2018), which will feature more than 32,000 events across the country.

"No system can serve over 400,000 students equally well and a tax credit scholarship program for low income students is providing just this sort of flexibility and opportunity," James Franko, secretary and treasurer of Success for Kansas Students. "Our coalition celebrates NSCW to encourage those using the scholarship program and to bring their voice to the statehouse to offer more freedom to Kansas families."

The lead organization planning the event is Success for Kansas Students.

Held every January, National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort designed to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options for every child. Through more than 32,000 independently planned events across the country, National School Choice Week raises public awareness of all types of educational choices available to children. These options include traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private schools, and homeschooling.