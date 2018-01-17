Quantcast

Residential trash service to run Thursday and Friday and resumes normal schedule next week

Republic Services, the Joplin residential trash provider, has announced that the regular weekly trash schedule for residential trash customers will resume on Thursday, January 18. Republic will run the Thursday and Friday routes this week.

Customers on the Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday routes will have ALL of their trash picked up on their normal day next week (weather permitting) since they did not have service this week due to the snow and ice conditions earlier this week. Customers on these routes should put out all of their trash on their normal day next week. Any trash that does not fit into the polycart should be placed in a trash can or trash bag and placed next to their polycart.

Normally, when one day is missed, Saturday is used to complete the residential routes, but if two days are missed, Republic Services resumes their regular schedule for Joplin.

City officials stated that safety is a major concern and ask that residents be patient during these challenging weather conditions.

Mary Anne Phillips, Joplin Recycling Coordinator stated, “Motorists are reminded that it is difficult for heavy trash trucks to stop on icy and snow-covered roads and alleys.  Furthermore, City and State road crews do not plow residential streets or alleys for several reasons, one of which being the snow banks would block cross streets, driveways and parked vehicles.” 

The City does apply salt and sand to residential streets after the main roads are cleared.  Typically if temperatures are high enough, this treatment starts the melting process and the snow clears itself in time. 

If the City has an announcement regarding a service or a closure due to bad weather, it is posted to the City’s Facebook page, as well as listed on the local television stations. Residents may call the Recycling Coordinator at 417-624-0820, ext. 501 when there is a question as to whether trash service will be delayed, or for any recycling, household hazardous waste and trash disposal issues.

