Former NEO Head Coach Patterson Headed to Big Ten

Clay Patterson wanted to coach at the DI level.

Now he gets his shot.

Patterson is joining PJ Fleck's coaching staff at the University of Minnesota, the school announced today. Patterson's role has yet to be determined, but it will be an on-field coaching position according to the release from the athletics department.

Patterson spent the last two seasons as the head coach at NEO. He went 14-8 overall in those two seasons. His best year was last year, when he led the Norsemen to a 9-3 overall record, a SWJCFC league title and their first appearance in a bowl game since 2012.