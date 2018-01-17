Carr Named to POY Watchlist

Quantcast

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Joplin, Mo. -- Missouri Southern senior guard CJ Carr has been named to the Bevo Francis Award Watch list, an award that is given to the top player in small college basketball. 

The watch list includes players from D2, D3, NAIA, the USCAA and the NCCCAA. The list includes 100 of the finest players this year in small college basketball. 

This season, Carr ranks 21st nationally in total steals and 29th in total assists, while ranking 26th in assists per game and 27th in steals per game.

In the MIAA, Carr leads the MIAA in assists per game, steals per game, total assists and total steals. 

Carr is among three total MIAA players on the list, joining Chris Ebou-Ndow and Justin Pitts of Northwest Missouri. The Lions are in action tonight at 7:30 against Washburn. 

